Official: Thomas Partey joins Villarreal

The Ghanaian midfielder has become a player for the 'Yellow Submarine' despite numerous challenges.

Details: Today, Villarreal's official account on social network X announced the signing of 32-year-old Ghana international defensive midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey has joined Villarreal as a free agent, penning a full one-year contract with the club.

This transfer was nearly derailed due to Partey's ongoing legal proceedings related to multiple allegations of rape. However, the midfielder was recently released on bail, which paved the way for the move to go through.

Last season, Partey played for London side Arsenal, making 52 appearances across all competitions, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists.

El Villarreal CF y @Thomaspartey22 han alcanzado un acuerdo para que el futbolista ghanés se vincule al conjunto groguet de cara a la presente temporada 2025-26.



El jugador se sumará a la dinámica del equipo a partir de mañana en la Ciudad Deportiva. pic.twitter.com/q7XVRHUXvR — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 7, 2025

Reminder: The former Arsenal midfielder Partey has been accused of five cases of rape