Official: Thomas Partey joins Villarreal

The deal is done.
Football news Today, 12:06
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Thomas Partey joins Villarreal https://x.com/VillarrealCF

The Ghanaian midfielder has become a player for the 'Yellow Submarine' despite numerous challenges.

Details: Today, Villarreal's official account on social network X announced the signing of 32-year-old Ghana international defensive midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey has joined Villarreal as a free agent, penning a full one-year contract with the club.

This transfer was nearly derailed due to Partey's ongoing legal proceedings related to multiple allegations of rape. However, the midfielder was recently released on bail, which paved the way for the move to go through.

Last season, Partey played for London side Arsenal, making 52 appearances across all competitions, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists.

Reminder: The former Arsenal midfielder Partey has been accused of five cases of rape

