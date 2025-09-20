Official: Renowned boxer Robert Helenius announces retirement

The Finn decides to hang up his gloves

He fought his last bout in August 2023, suffering a knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua in the seventh round. Now, he has decided to step away from the ring for good.

Details: Finnish heavyweight Robert Helenius (32–4, 19 KOs) has announced his retirement from professional boxing. After his fight with Joshua, Helenius received a two-year suspension following a positive doping test for clomiphene, which the boxer insists he never intentionally took.

Throughout his career, Helenius fought a number of high-profile bouts: he faced Deontay Wilder, losing in the first round, claimed victory over Dereck Chisora, and lost a decision to Dillian Whyte. Despite calling time on his career, the Finnish fighter has not ruled out a return to the ring if he receives a "very lucrative offer."

Here's how the Finnish heavyweight commented on his departure from boxing:

"At 41 years old and after 27 years in this sport, it might be wise to keep a few brain cells intact after my career," Helenius said.

Helenius has now embarked on a political career and has become a member of the municipal council in the city of Porvoo.

