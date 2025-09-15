Turki Al-Sheikh names the best boxer of the century

A highly authoritative opinion.

After the Crawford vs Canelo fight, no questions remained for anyone.

Details: On his social media page X, Advisor to the Saudi Royal Court at ministerial rank and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, Turki Al-Sheikh, shared an iconic photo with Terence Crawford following his victory over Canelo Alvarez.

“He is the best boxer of this century,” Turki captioned the photo.

See also: Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16.09.2025

This past Saturday, with final scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 from the three judges, Crawford became the undisputed super middleweight champion by defeating Saul Alvarez!

This victory marked Crawford’s 42nd win in his professional career, 31 of which he secured by knockout.

The fighter of the century 🥊🔥 pic.twitter.com/BbJntYcYcO — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 14, 2025

Reminder: Astronomical sums: Alvarez and Crawford purses revealed