Astronomical sums: Alvarez and Crawford purses revealed

The boxers will earn a combined $200 million

Saul Alvarez and Terence Crawford are gearing up for a bout already being hailed as the boxing event of the year. The fight for the undisputed championship in the super middleweight division will take place in Las Vegas, packing a stadium with 65,000 spectators and setting a new attendance record for the venue.

On the line in the ring are the WBO, WBA, IBF, and WBC belts. For Crawford, this is a historic challenge—he’s moving up two weight classes to face the Mexican superstar, who remains undefeated in this division.

While organizers have not officially disclosed the purse figures, it has become known that the total payout will be around $200 million. According to The Standard, Canelo will earn $150 million, while Crawford is set to take home approximately $50 million.

This bout will thus rank among the top three most lucrative fights in boxing history, trailing only the showdowns between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, and Mayweather and Conor McGregor.