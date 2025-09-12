Saul Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Undercard, Where and When to Watch

Key information about the fight.

In the night of September 14, 2025, fans will witness the highly anticipated clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when to watch this fight, including the full undercard for the evening of boxing.

Fight card Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford; super middleweight, for the undisputed title

Calum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr.; light middleweight

Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez; super middleweight, for the WBC interim title

Mohammed Alakel vs. Jon Ornelas; lightweight

Where and when to watch the fight

The Alvarez vs. Crawford bout will take place on the night of Sunday, September 14, in Las Vegas. The fight is expected to start no earlier than 05:00 CET, with the boxing evening beginning at 03:00 CET.

The fight will be broadcast on Netflix, available to all subscribers of the platform. For those without a subscription, the minimum cost is €4.99.

108 combined Fights. Zero official knockdowns. A once-in-a-lifetime fight.



CANELO VS. CRAWFORD

LIVE only on Netflix

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

6PM PT | 9PM ET#CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/VaxZd7X3dj — Netflix (@netflix) September 11, 2025

Reminder: The winner of this fight will receive a commemorative ring, reminiscent of those traditionally awarded to NBA, NHL, or Super Bowl champions.