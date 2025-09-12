Saul Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Undercard, Where and When to Watch
In the night of September 14, 2025, fans will witness the highly anticipated clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford.
The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when to watch this fight, including the full undercard for the evening of boxing.
Fight card Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford; super middleweight, for the undisputed title
- Calum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr.; light middleweight
- Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez; super middleweight, for the WBC interim title
- Mohammed Alakel vs. Jon Ornelas; lightweight
Where and when to watch the fight
The Alvarez vs. Crawford bout will take place on the night of Sunday, September 14, in Las Vegas. The fight is expected to start no earlier than 05:00 CET, with the boxing evening beginning at 03:00 CET.
The fight will be broadcast on Netflix, available to all subscribers of the platform. For those without a subscription, the minimum cost is €4.99.
Reminder: The winner of this fight will receive a commemorative ring, reminiscent of those traditionally awarded to NBA, NHL, or Super Bowl champions.