Official: Nicola Zalewski joins Atalanta

The deal has been officially completed.
Football news Today, 14:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/Atalanta_BC

A promising reinforcement for La Dea.

Details: Today, Atalanta's press service officially announced on their X social media page the signing of 23-year-old Polish national team midfielder and former Inter Milan player, Nicola Zalewski.

It is reported that the transfer fee amounted to €17 million, and Zalewski has signed a five-year contract.

Zalewski is a product of Roma's academy, making the move from the capital club to Inter before becoming a full-fledged Atalanta player.

During the second half of last season, Zalewski played for Inter, making 17 appearances, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.

His current market value is estimated at €12 million by Transfermarkt.

