Official: Manchester City announces Trafford's return

Manchester City has decided to bolster its goalkeeping ranks by signing a familiar face to guard the posts once again.

Details: The Citizens have officially confirmed the signing of James Trafford. Earlier reports indicated that the transfer fee would be £40 million, with the contract duration to be announced at a later date.

James Trafford is a product of Manchester City's academy. His journey into top-flight football began in the club's youth system before progressing to the junior squads. In 2022, he was first loaned out to Accrington, followed by a loan spell at Bolton.

The turning point in the goalkeeper's career came with his move to Burnley for €17.5 million in the summer of 2023.

James Trafford returns to City! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3aANdYihks — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 29, 2025

Trafford has left Burnley, and the club has already started exploring the market for a replacement. Among the candidates is Manchester City's current backup to Ederson, Stefan Ortega, who has previously attracted Burnley's interest.

Reminder: Everton is set to try to loan Manchester City winger Jack Grealish. However, City has no intention of letting the player go on loan, insisting only on a permanent transfer.