Official: Lamine Yamal signs new contract and will wear a new number

Lamine Yamal has emerged as a true sensation, showcasing outstanding football and establishing himself as a leader for Barcelona. Now he has extended his contract with the Catalan club and received a new squad number.

Details: On its official page, Barcelona released a presentation video announcing that Yamal has signed a contract until 2031. In addition, he will be playing under a new number. He has been given the legendary number ten—the shirt once worn by Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi.

🔥 From Rocafonda to the world. 🌍

𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗬𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗟 𝟭𝟬 pic.twitter.com/wAlDukpXle — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2025

Reminder: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is clearly thrilled to be back in training and playing football. The young Spaniard relishes every moment on the pitch, enjoying the chance to work with the ball. A playful episode featuring the youngster’s dazzling skills was shared by Barcelona’s official Instagram account.