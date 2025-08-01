Official: Florian Wirtz chooses his new squad number

Liverpool have strengthened their midfield ranks with the signing of Florian Wirtz, who has now settled on his new squad number at the English club.

Details: Liverpool's official page has announced that the young German midfielder will wear the number seven shirt. In preseason matches, Wirtz featured with the number 58 on his back, but he has now opted for a change.

Just recently, Liverpool played a friendly against Yokohama Mariners and clinched a 3-1 victory. Wirtz was named man of the match and received a rather unusual prize.

Reminder: This summer, Liverpool will not be making an offer to Newcastle for the Swedish striker. A transfer remains possible, but the Merseysiders are waiting for the Magpies to make the first move.