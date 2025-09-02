Official: Fenerbahçe announces Ederson transfer

The experienced Brazilian continues his career in Turkey.

A new challenge awaits the 32-year-old goalkeeper.

Details: On the official X page, Turkish side Fenerbahçe confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Manchester City for 32-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson.

For now, the Turkish giants are keeping the details of the deal under wraps, but more information is expected soon.

Ederson joined City from Benfica in 2017 for €40 million. During his time at the club, the goalkeeper played 372 matches, keeping 168 clean sheets. His market value is currently estimated at €20 million by Transfermarkt.

Transfer Bilgilendirme



Kulübümüz, Brezilyalı file bekçisi Ederson’un transferi için kulübü Manchester City ile anlaşmaya varmıştır. Oyuncu resmi imzaların tamamlanması için İstanbul’a getirilmiştir.



Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü pic.twitter.com/rMqY13o7Zy — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) September 2, 2025

