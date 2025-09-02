RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Fenerbahçe announces Ederson transfer

Official: Fenerbahçe announces Ederson transfer

The experienced Brazilian continues his career in Turkey.
Football news Today, 03:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ederson in the Manchester City line-up Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

A new challenge awaits the 32-year-old goalkeeper.

Details: On the official X page, Turkish side Fenerbahçe confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Manchester City for 32-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson.

For now, the Turkish giants are keeping the details of the deal under wraps, but more information is expected soon.

Ederson joined City from Benfica in 2017 for €40 million. During his time at the club, the goalkeeper played 372 matches, keeping 168 clean sheets. His market value is currently estimated at €20 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: A controversial story. The reason for Mourinho's sacking from Fenerbahçe revealed

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce Schedule Fenerbahce News Fenerbahce Transfers
Related Team News
Ederson out! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper Football news Today, 05:05 Ederson replacement! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper
Erling Haaland in Manchester City kit Football news Today, 03:35 "The fight will go on": Haaland addresses Man City fans as international break begins
Official: Sofyan Amrabat joins Betis Football news Today, 02:41 Not only Antony! Official: Sofyan Amrabat joins Betis
It’s official! Marco Asensio is now a Fenerbahce player Football news Yesterday, 13:53 It’s official! Marco Asensio is now a Fenerbahce player
Ilkay Gündogan in Manchester City's lineup Football news Yesterday, 12:27 Major transfer! Ilkay Gündogan to continue his career at Galatasaray
Manuel Akanji in the Manchester City line-up Football news Yesterday, 09:21 Here we go! Manuel Akanji moves to Inter
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores