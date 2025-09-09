Official: Domenico Tedesco appointed as new Fenerbahce head coach
The Italian replaces Jose Mourinho.
Football news Today, 12:30Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Details: Specialist Domenico Tedesco has been named the new head coach of Fenerbahce, as announced by the Turkish club's press service.
The 39-year-old coach has signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce. Domenico's assistant will be Gokhan Gonul.
