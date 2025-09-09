Official: Domenico Tedesco appointed as new Fenerbahce head coach

The Italian replaces Jose Mourinho.

Details: Specialist Domenico Tedesco has been named the new head coach of Fenerbahce, as announced by the Turkish club's press service.

The 39-year-old coach has signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce. Domenico's assistant will be Gokhan Gonul.

Yeni Teknik Direktörümüz Domenico Tedesco



Kulübümüzün Profesyonel Futbol A Takımı Teknik Direktörlük görevine Domenico Tedesco getirilmiştir.



2 yıllık sözleşme imzalamak üzere anlaşmaya varılan teknik adamın yardımcılığını uzun yıllar çubuklu formamızı giyen önceki… pic.twitter.com/mHstSKry1v — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) September 9, 2025

