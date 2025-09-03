RU RU ES ES FR FR
Edson Álvarez Faces Harsh Fan Backlash After Fenerbahce Debut

Football news Today, 18:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Edson Álvarez endured a difficult debut in Turkey, drawing heavy criticism from Fenerbahce supporters despite the team’s 3-1 victory over Gençlerbirliği, Mediotiempo reported. The Mexican midfielder, on loan from West Ham United, played the full match but failed to win over fans, who voiced their frustration on social media.

Álvarez was immediately given a starting role by head coach Zeki Murat Göle, who recently replaced José Mourinho after the club’s Champions League exit. Yet, many fans were quick to compare him unfavorably to Sofyan Amrabat, the Moroccan midfielder who left the club to join Real Betis.

One supporter posted, “Based on 75 minutes, Edson Álvarez is trash,” while others insisted that “any money spent should be returned” and “Amrabat is better.” Another fan remarked that Álvarez was “just chasing rebounds without extra effort.”

Despite the backlash, Álvarez is part of a revamped squad assembled to challenge Galatasaray’s domestic dominance and compete in the Europa League. Alongside the Mexican international, the club added high-profile signings such as Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson and Spanish forward Marco Asensio. Fenerbahce aims to reclaim its place at the top of Turkish football.

