Official: Christian Eriksen joins Wolfsburg

The Dane signs with the German club as a free agent/
Transfer news Today, 15:42
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Christian Eriksen https://x.com/VfL_Wolfsburg/status/1965852841786093976

Christian Eriksen, who spent recent years at Manchester United, left the club as a free agent at the end of last season and has already found a new team.

Details: the official Wolfsburg website has announced that the Danish midfielder has joined the Wolves.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The player has joined as a free agent.

Previously, Eriksen played for Brentford, Inter, Tottenham, and Ajax.

