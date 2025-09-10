Official: Christian Eriksen joins Wolfsburg

The Dane signs with the German club as a free agent/

Christian Eriksen, who spent recent years at Manchester United, left the club as a free agent at the end of last season and has already found a new team.

Details: the official Wolfsburg website has announced that the Danish midfielder has joined the Wolves.

Never late to the party...



Welcome to Wolfsburg, Christian Eriksen!

🐺🤩🇩🇰#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/cjnmqqPkFB — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) September 10, 2025

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The player has joined as a free agent.

Previously, Eriksen played for Brentford, Inter, Tottenham, and Ajax.