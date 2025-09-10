Official: Christian Eriksen joins Wolfsburg
The Dane signs with the German club as a free agent/
Transfer news Today, 15:42Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/VfL_Wolfsburg/status/1965852841786093976
Christian Eriksen, who spent recent years at Manchester United, left the club as a free agent at the end of last season and has already found a new team.
Details: the official Wolfsburg website has announced that the Danish midfielder has joined the Wolves.
The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The player has joined as a free agent.
Previously, Eriksen played for Brentford, Inter, Tottenham, and Ajax.