Official: Borussia Dortmund extends contract with Kovac

Niko Kovac was the architect of Borussia Dortmund's salvation last season, guiding the Black and Yellows into the Champions League zone in the final round. Even before the new campaign kicked off, the coach was eager to sign a contract extension with the club, but negotiations dragged on for some time.

Details: Borussia's press service has announced that Kovac's contract has been extended until June 30, 2027. No further terms of the agreement between the parties have been disclosed.

Reminder: Kovac and his coaching staff took charge of Borussia Dortmund last winter, when the team was sitting in eleventh place in the standings.

Under his leadership, the club delivered a stunning finish to the season, collecting 28 points from 14 matches in the second half of the campaign, which secured fourth place and a Champions League berth.

In total, Borussia played 27 matches under his guidance, recording 16 wins, 5 draws, and 6 defeats.