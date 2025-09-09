RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Ange Postecoglou appointed as Nottingham Forest head coach

A major Premier League comeback.
Today, 08:35
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
After the resignation of Nuno Espírito Santo, Nottingham Forest was left without a head coach for just over 12 hours. The "Tricky Trees" moved quickly to find a replacement and have now made their choice official.

Details: As previously reported, Australian tactician Angelos "Ange" Postecoglou has been named head coach of Nottingham Forest. The club has not disclosed the terms of the agreement with the reigning Europa League champion, but unofficial sources indicate that Postecoglou has signed a contract through 2027.

Background: Postecoglou's first European experience was with Celtic. His impressive run in Glasgow brought a domestic double in his debut season in Scotland and a treble in his second, earning him a nomination for the 2023 FIFA Coach of the Year award.

Moving to England to take charge of Tottenham Hotspur, Postecoglou led the team to a fifth-place finish in his debut Premier League campaign and delivered their first major trophy in 17 years by winning the Europa League in the 2024/25 season, securing Champions League qualification for the club.

