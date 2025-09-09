RU RU ES ES FR FR
The main favorite for the Nottingham Forest manager job revealed. Who is he?

Football news Today, 05:44
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The departure of Nuno Espírito Santo from his role as Nottingham Forest head coach marked a somber yet entirely logical conclusion to the controversy involving club owner Evangelos Marinakis. Now, the Tricky Trees are on the hunt for a new boss—and the leading candidate is hardly a surprise.

Details: According to The Athletic, the previously mentioned Ange Postecoglou has expressed his willingness to take charge at Nottingham Forest and is set to be appointed as the new manager. An official announcement is expected within the next 24 hours.

As early as Saturday, the Australian is expected to take his place on the Forest bench for their Premier League clash against Arsenal. Several of Postecoglou's former Tottenham assistants are also set to join him at the City Ground.

It's worth noting that Marinakis has previously praised Postecoglou, highlighting his Greek heritage and pride in his roots. Last summer in Greece, Marinakis honored the coach for his achievements, emphasizing how proud Ange is of his Greek background.

Reminder: There were also reports linking José Mourinho as one of the candidates considered by the club's hierarchy.

