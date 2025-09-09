RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Sensational twist! José Mourinho could take charge of Nottingham Forest

Sensational twist! José Mourinho could take charge of Nottingham Forest

The legendary Portuguese manager could be back in the Premier League very soon.
Football news Today, 02:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
José Mourinho as head coach of Fenerbahçe Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

The Nottingham Forest board is facing a wide array of potential candidates for the head coach position.

Details: According to renowned journalist Alex Crook, Nottingham Forest's management is actively searching for a new head coach after the dismissal of Nuno Espírito Santo.

Reportedly, the leading contenders include Marco Silva, Ange Postecoglou, and José Mourinho.

Sources suggest that Ange Postecoglou is currently the frontrunner for the job, as his playing style is said to appeal most to club president Evangelos Marinakis. However, no final decision has been made yet.

At the moment, Ange Postecoglou is a free agent following his departure from Tottenham. José Mourinho is also out of work after his sudden exit from Fenerbahçe. It was previously reported in the media that Marinakis is also considering former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers for the role.

Reminder: A surprise replacement for Santo at Nottingham Forest identified. A return could be on the cards

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
Related Team News
Nuno Espírito Santo dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach Football news Today, 01:48 Farewell! Official – Nuno Espírito Santo dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach
Nottingham Forest missed a player sale by... one minute Football news 03 sep 2025, 08:44 Nottingham Forest missed a player sale by... one minute
Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona Football news 03 sep 2025, 05:19 Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores