Sensational twist! José Mourinho could take charge of Nottingham Forest

The legendary Portuguese manager could be back in the Premier League very soon.

The Nottingham Forest board is facing a wide array of potential candidates for the head coach position.

Details: According to renowned journalist Alex Crook, Nottingham Forest's management is actively searching for a new head coach after the dismissal of Nuno Espírito Santo.

Reportedly, the leading contenders include Marco Silva, Ange Postecoglou, and José Mourinho.

Sources suggest that Ange Postecoglou is currently the frontrunner for the job, as his playing style is said to appeal most to club president Evangelos Marinakis. However, no final decision has been made yet.

At the moment, Ange Postecoglou is a free agent following his departure from Tottenham. José Mourinho is also out of work after his sudden exit from Fenerbahçe. It was previously reported in the media that Marinakis is also considering former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers for the role.

