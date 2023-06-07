oBarcelona has resigned themselves to the fact that they will not return Messi

Barcelona are unlikely to be able to bring Lionel Messi back to their team in the near future.

According to journalist Roger Torello, the club has already come to terms with the fact that the Argentine footballer will move to Inter Miami.

Recall that Messi is a free agent. Messi's wife Antonella Rocuzzo has insisted on his move to an American club.

Lionel Messi is the top scorer in Barcelona history. He won six Golden Balls with the Catalan club.