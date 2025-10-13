NPFL Slams Heavy Fines on Kano Pillars Over Violence Against Shooting Stars

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has imposed severe penalties on Kano Pillars Football Club following a pitch invasion during their Matchday 8 match against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

In a statement released on October 13, 2025, NPFL Chief Operating Officer Davidson Owumi announced that the league body has deducted three points and three goals from Kano Pillars due to the assault on match officials and the visiting team.

Kano Pillars were fined a total of ₦9.5 million for various breaches of NPFL rules, including failure to provide adequate security, misconduct of supporters, and assault on players and match officials.

The fines include ₦1 million each for poor security, failure to control fans, throwing objects onto the pitch, and bringing the league to disrepute. The club was also fined ₦2 million for assault, ₦2 million as compensation to Shooting Stars players, and ₦1.5 million as restitution for assaulted match officials.

The NPFL has issued a warning to Kano Pillars, stating that they must adhere to all sanctions or opt to present their case before a disciplinary panel within 48 hours. Any fines must be settled within seven working days.

Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, further states that the league upholds a strict zero-tolerance stance against violence and misconduct.