ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news NPFL Slams Heavy Fines on Kano Pillars Over Violence Against Shooting Stars

NPFL Slams Heavy Fines on Kano Pillars Over Violence Against Shooting Stars

Football news Today, 12:42
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
NPFL Slams Heavy Fines on Kano Pillars Over Violence Against Shooting Stars NPFL Slams Heavy Fines on Kano Pillars Over Violence Against Shooting Stars

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has imposed severe penalties on Kano Pillars Football Club following a pitch invasion during their Matchday 8 match against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

In a statement released on October 13, 2025, NPFL Chief Operating Officer Davidson Owumi announced that the league body has deducted three points and three goals from Kano Pillars due to the assault on match officials and the visiting team.

Kano Pillars were fined a total of ₦9.5 million for various breaches of NPFL rules, including failure to provide adequate security, misconduct of supporters, and assault on players and match officials.

The fines include ₦1 million each for poor security, failure to control fans, throwing objects onto the pitch, and bringing the league to disrepute. The club was also fined ₦2 million for assault, ₦2 million as compensation to Shooting Stars players, and ₦1.5 million as restitution for assaulted match officials.

The NPFL has issued a warning to Kano Pillars, stating that they must adhere to all sanctions or opt to present their case before a disciplinary panel within 48 hours. Any fines must be settled within seven working days.

Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, further states that the league upholds a strict zero-tolerance stance against violence and misconduct.

Related teams and leagues
Kano Pillars Kano Pillars Schedule Kano Pillars News Kano Pillars Transfers
NPFL Nigeria NPFL Nigeria Table NPFL Nigeria Fixtures NPFL Nigeria Predictions
Related Team News
Heavy Sanctions Slam Kano Pillars Over Matchday Mayhem Football news Today, 12:24 Heavy Sanctions Slam Kano Pillars Over Matchday Mayhem
NPFL Condemns Kano Pillars Fans’ Violent Behaviour at Sani Abacha Stadium Football news Today, 02:18 NPFL Condemns Kano Pillars Fans’ Violent Behaviour at Sani Abacha Stadium
Mayhem in Nigeria! Furious Kano Pillars fans attack referee and Shooting Stars players after the match Football news Yesterday, 14:37 Mayhem in Nigeria! Furious Kano Pillars fans attack referee and Shooting Stars players after the match
Related Tournament News
NPFL: Bendel Insurance Appoint Kennedy Boboye as New Technical Adviser Football news Today, 10:49 NPFL: Bendel Insurance Appoint Kennedy Boboye as New Technical Adviser
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores