NPFL Condemns Kano Pillars Fans’ Violent Behaviour at Sani Abacha Stadium

The management of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has condemned the violent behaviour displayed by fans of Kano Pillars during their home match against Shooting Stars at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

According to several reports and viral video clips, fans of Kano Pillars Football Club invaded the pitch at the final whistle, attacking the referees with missiles and punches shortly after Shooting Stars scored a late equaliser. During this incident, they attacked both the 3SC players and the referee.

In a statement signed by the league’s Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, the NPFL said, “We condemn in the strongest terms any act of violence, intimidation, or misconduct directed at players, match officials, or fans.”

The Chief Operating Officer, Owumi, further confirmed that the league had already contacted the Match Commissioner, referees, and officials of Shooting Stars to ensure their safety after the incident.

In his concluding statement, Owumi emphasised the NPFL's dedication to upholding discipline, safety, and professionalism at all league venues throughout the country.