NPFL: Bendel Insurance Appoint Kennedy Boboye as New Technical Adviser

Bendel Insurance Football Club has officially announced the appointment of former Nigeria international Kennedy Boboye as their new technical manager.

A statement from the club’s Director of Media & Communications, Kehinde Osagiede, indicated that the appointment was the result of a mutual agreement between the management of the Benin Arsenals and Boboye, who will take full responsibility for the club’s technical department effective immediately.

In an official statement released on Monday, the club said:

"The management of Bendel Insurance Football Club has approved the appointment of Coach Kennedy Boboye as the technical manager of the club. The appointment follows a mutual agreement between the management of the Benin Arsenals and Coach Boboye for him to assume full responsibility for the club's technical department with immediate effect."

“‎After a thorough evaluation, the management found Coach Boboye suitable for the role and has offered him a substantive two-year contract. The decision is based on his proven track record, impressive credentials, and extensive experience in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).”

The 51-year-old is set to be officially introduced on Tuesday, marking the start of his time with the club.