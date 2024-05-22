Novak Djokovic recorded his 1100th ATP Tour victory

World number one Novak Djokovic played his first match at the ATP-250 dirt tournament in Geneva (Switzerland). The Serbian representative started with a convincing victory over German tennis player Yannick Hanfmann.

Djokovic won in two sets - 6:3, 6:3. The tennis players spent 1 hour and 30 minutes on the court.

It was Djokovic's 1,100th ATP Tour victory. He became the third player of the Open era to achieve this feat.

Competitions in Geneva will be held from May 19 to 25. “Roland Garros”, where Djokovic will try to defend the title, will start on May 26.

The Serb has won 13 matches out of 18 this season, but has not yet won a single tournament in which he has participated.

The moment @DjokerNole recorded his 1100th ATP Tour victory and became the third player in the open era to reach the feat.@genevaopen | #ATPGVA pic.twitter.com/uR5CCQYT98 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 22, 2024

ATP-250, Geneva

1/8 finals

Novak Djokovic - Yannick Hanfmann 6:3, 6:3