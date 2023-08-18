Nottingham Forest win hard in Premier League

In the 2nd round of the English Premier League, "Nottingham Forest" secured a hard-fought victory over "Sheffield United" at their home ground. The match took place in Nottingham at the "City Ground" stadium and ended with a 2:1 win for the hosts.

Early in the match, the score was opened by Tyreese Awoniyi, assisted by Serge Aurier. In the beginning of the second half, Gustavo Hamer equalized for Sheffield United. In the closing stages of the match, Chris Wood scored the winning goal, with the assist coming from Aurier once again.

With three points, "Nottingham Forest" climbed to the eighth place in the English Premier League standings. "Sheffield United," without any points, currently occupies the 17th position.

"Nottingham Forest" - "Sheffield United" - 2:1 (1:0, 1:1)

Goals: 1:0 - 3 Awoniyi, 1:1 - 48 Hamer, 2:1 - 89 Wood.

"Nottingham Forest": Turner, Aurier, Boli (Elanga, 69), McKenna, Worrell, Williams, Mangala (Yates, 69), Danilo (Kouyaté, 90), Gibbs-White, Johnson (Niakaté, 90), Awoniyi (Wood, 84).

"Sheffield United": Foderingham, Robinson, Ighadjo, Ahmedhodzic, Lowe (Larusi, 46), Osborn, Norwood, Hamer, Vinícius (Basham, 58), Traoré (Hackford, 82), Osula (Brooks, 74).

Yellow cards: Boli (36), Aurier (44), Norwood (45), Heckingbottom (45), Hamer (72), Osborn (86).