Nottingham Forest closing in on signing Dan Ndoye

Nottingham have decided to make serious reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, 24-year-old Bologna winger Dan Ndoye is set to move to the Premier League as a Nottingham Forest player in the near future.

The reported transfer fee is €40 million, with the contract expected to run for approximately five years.

Last week, Nottingham had already made an offer for Ndoye, but Bologna's management considered the €30 million bid insufficient. Now, the English club has returned with an improved proposal.

Last season, Ndoye made 41 appearances for Bologna, scoring 9 goals and providing 6 assists.

Dan's current contract with Bologna runs until 2027, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €35 million.

