RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Not time to say goodbye! Rúben Dias extends contract with Manchester City

Not time to say goodbye! Rúben Dias extends contract with Manchester City

The Portuguese star has become a vital part of the squad.
Football news Today, 06:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Rúben Dias extends contract with Manchester City https://x.com/ManCity

Guardiola has managed to keep hold of his key defender.

Details: Today, on Manchester City’s official X page, the club’s press service announced the extension of the contract with 28-year-old Portugal national team centre-back Rúben Dias.

It’s reported that Dias has signed a new deal until 2029 on improved terms.

Rúben made the move to Manchester City back in 2025 from Benfica for a then-staggering €72 million. Since then, he has racked up 223 appearances for the Citizens, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists, firmly establishing himself as one of the team’s cornerstone players. Now, he has once again proven his loyalty to City.

According to Transfermarkt, the Portuguese star is valued at €65 million.

Reminder: Real Madrid revisits Rodri pursuit. But there are significant concerns.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Related Team News
Erling Haaland during Manchester City's training session Football news Today, 04:09 Continuing to gain momentum. Haaland shares new training photos from Man City
Echeverri Unveiled as Leverkusen Hands Him the No. 9 Football news Yesterday, 19:05 Echeverri Unveiled as Leverkusen Hands Him the No. 9
Football news Yesterday, 10:06 Official: Bayer sign Echeverri on loan from Manchester City
Erling Haaland with teammates at Manchester City training Football news Yesterday, 03:28 Home game coming soon. Erling Haaland shares new training photos with Manchester City
Ilkay Gündogan close to leaving Manchester City Football news 20 aug 2025, 14:54 Ilkay Gündogan close to leaving Manchester City
Real Madrid open to Rodrygo transfer. Who are the contenders? Football news 20 aug 2025, 10:45 Real Madrid open to Rodrygo transfer. Who are the contenders?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores