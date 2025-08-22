Not time to say goodbye! Rúben Dias extends contract with Manchester City

Guardiola has managed to keep hold of his key defender.

Details: Today, on Manchester City’s official X page, the club’s press service announced the extension of the contract with 28-year-old Portugal national team centre-back Rúben Dias.

It’s reported that Dias has signed a new deal until 2029 on improved terms.

Rúben made the move to Manchester City back in 2025 from Benfica for a then-staggering €72 million. Since then, he has racked up 223 appearances for the Citizens, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists, firmly establishing himself as one of the team’s cornerstone players. Now, he has once again proven his loyalty to City.

According to Transfermarkt, the Portuguese star is valued at €65 million.

We're delighted to announce that @rubendias has extended his contract at City until 2029 ✍️🩵 pic.twitter.com/a5oURtqF0q — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 22, 2025

