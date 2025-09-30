No return in sight. Canelo Álvarez urgently needs elbow surgery

The date of Canelo's return to the ring remains unknown.

Severe elbow issues prevented Saul from performing at his absolute best.

Details: According to The Ring, 35-year-old Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Álvarez will be forced to undergo surgery due to elbow problems following his defeat to Terence Crawford.

Earlier reports indicated that Canelo’s next fight was scheduled to take place in Riyadh in February, but it’s now clear that Saul’s recovery will take much longer than anticipated.

The bout between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford took place in the early hours of September 14, 2025, at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium. This was a showdown for the undisputed super middleweight championship, where Terence Crawford claimed victory by unanimous decision, becoming the undisputed champion in three weight classes.

🚨 Canelo is undergoing elbow surgery and will not return until mid-to-late 2026



He was originally scheduled to fight again in February, per Ring Magazine pic.twitter.com/QKhvZNX7d7 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 29, 2025

