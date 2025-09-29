Terence Crawford arrested by police on his birthday during parade

The champion found himself in a difficult situation.

Terence Crawford recently defeated Canelo Álvarez to become the undisputed champion in three different weight divisions. He celebrated the triumph in his hometown, but the day ended on a sour note.

Details: According to Home of Fight on X, the American boxer was arrested by police at gunpoint. Earlier, he had enjoyed a parade in his honor, received the key to the city, and celebrated his birthday — only to be taken into custody later that day.

The mayor of Oklahoma stated that he had spoken with Crawford, calling the situation “serious” and stressing the importance of trust between the police and the community. The police promised a full investigation and complete transparency.

Reminder: Terence Crawford has risen to the number one spot in the pound-for-pound rankings. Ukrainian heavyweight and two-time undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk is ranked second.