A new king! Terence Crawford storms to the top of the P4P rankings

Undoubtedly one of the best boxers of our era.
Boxing News Today, 01:43
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Dana White, CEO and president of the UFC, awards the belt to Terence Crawford after Crawford Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

There have been changes in the list of the world's best pound-for-pound boxers.

Details: Today, a post appeared on Ring Magazine's X social media page announcing that Terence Crawford has claimed the number one spot in the P4P rankings.

Ukrainian heavyweight and two-time undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk landed in second place.

Japanese star Naoya Inoue secured the third spot.

Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez, who was defeated by Crawford last Saturday, dropped from eighth to tenth place and now rounds out the top 10.

