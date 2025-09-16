A new king! Terence Crawford storms to the top of the P4P rankings
Undoubtedly one of the best boxers of our era.
Boxing News Today, 01:43Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix
There have been changes in the list of the world's best pound-for-pound boxers.
Details: Today, a post appeared on Ring Magazine's X social media page announcing that Terence Crawford has claimed the number one spot in the P4P rankings.
Ukrainian heavyweight and two-time undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk landed in second place.
Japanese star Naoya Inoue secured the third spot.
Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez, who was defeated by Crawford last Saturday, dropped from eighth to tenth place and now rounds out the top 10.
