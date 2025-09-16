A new king! Terence Crawford storms to the top of the P4P rankings

Undoubtedly one of the best boxers of our era.

There have been changes in the list of the world's best pound-for-pound boxers.

Details: Today, a post appeared on Ring Magazine's X social media page announcing that Terence Crawford has claimed the number one spot in the P4P rankings.

Ukrainian heavyweight and two-time undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk landed in second place.

Japanese star Naoya Inoue secured the third spot.

See also: Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 16, 2025

Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez, who was defeated by Crawford last Saturday, dropped from eighth to tenth place and now rounds out the top 10.

‼️ Terence Crawford moves up to #1 in The Ring’s latest pound-for-pound rankings after his stunning display against Canelo Alvarez. pic.twitter.com/myUYipK8lr — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 15, 2025

Reminder: A chance for the young heavyweight! Itauma could be Usyk’s next opponent