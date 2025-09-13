A chance for the young heavyweight! Itauma could be Usyk’s next opponent

Itauma moves closer to a shot at Usyk’s title.

The 20-year-old British heavyweight prospect Itauma may get a shot at the IBF title after Efe Ajagba’s withdrawal.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Moses Itauma could receive the opportunity to fight in an IBF eliminator for the right to challenge for the undisputed heavyweight championship against Oleksandr Usyk. Initially, the final eliminator was supposed to feature Frank Sanchez and Efe Ajagba, but Ajagba pulled out, losing his place in the IBF rankings.

Now the 20-year-old British heavyweight, who sits next in the IBF rankings after Sanchez and Ajagba, finds himself among the contenders for the mandatory challenger spot. In addition, Itauma leads the WBO rankings behind interim champion Joseph Parker, giving him alternative routes to a title shot.

Should Itauma choose a different path, Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez could step in as Sanchez’s opponent in the final eliminator.

Currently, the IBF is one of the four major global sanctioning bodies whose belts are held by the Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk.

