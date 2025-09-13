Prediction on game Win Terence Crawford Odds: 2.48 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 14, the boxing world will witness a major event as Saul Alvarez faces off against Terence Crawford in the ring. Here’s my prediction for this titanic showdown.

Saul Alvarez

Canelo needs no introduction. While his record isn’t perfect, he’s claimed 63 victories in 67 bouts, suffering just two losses and two draws. The Mexican superstar was defeated by the legendary Mayweather and by Bivol when he attempted to move up in weight.

Alvarez has dominated the middleweight division, and all his super middleweight belts, along with the title of undisputed champion in this division, will be at stake. At 35 years old, the Mexican boasts vast experience, raw power, and unshakeable self-confidence. Statistically, Canelo last scored a knockout back in 2021, when he stopped Plant inside the distance. His most recent fight was in May this year against Cuban William Scull, which he won by unanimous decision, snatching the IBF belt from his opponent and becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Terence Crawford

American fans know Crawford just as well. He’s not one for theatrics—he simply gets the job done. Crawford has fought 41 times, with 31 of those wins coming by knockout. He’s already a two-time undisputed champion and now has a chance to make it three. In two weeks, Crawford will turn 38, making him three years older than Canelo. There have been rumors that Terence may retire after this mega-fight.

The key challenge for the American is his opponent’s size. In his last bout, he narrowly edged out Uzbekistan’s Israil Madrimov by decision in the light middleweight class. Now, he’s moving up again to face the division’s most formidable fighter. Judging by his interviews, Terence is confident, but he’ll need to deliver his very best to come out on top.

Prediction

On paper, Canelo is a slight favorite—and that’s only natural, as he’s fighting at his natural weight while his opponent is moving up. Technically, I’d give the edge to Crawford, but the American will be at a significant power disadvantage. The risk is greater for the Mexican, with not only his belts but also his reputation on the line, especially since he’s up against a challenger climbing two weight classes. I have a feeling this fight could go the distance; if it does, I’d lean toward Crawford and would back him for a clean win.