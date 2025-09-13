RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Boxing Saul Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction and betting tips - September 14, 2025

Saul Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction and betting tips - September 14, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Saul Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction Photo: https://www.skysports.com/ The author is unknown
Saul Alvarez Saul Alvarez
Fight for the title of undisputed champion in the super middleweight division 14 sep 2025, 00:00
Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
Terence Crawford Terence Crawford
Prediction on game Win Terence Crawford
Odds: 2.48
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 14, the boxing world will witness a major event as Saul Alvarez faces off against Terence Crawford in the ring. Here’s my prediction for this titanic showdown.

Saul Alvarez

Canelo needs no introduction. While his record isn’t perfect, he’s claimed 63 victories in 67 bouts, suffering just two losses and two draws. The Mexican superstar was defeated by the legendary Mayweather and by Bivol when he attempted to move up in weight.

Alvarez has dominated the middleweight division, and all his super middleweight belts, along with the title of undisputed champion in this division, will be at stake. At 35 years old, the Mexican boasts vast experience, raw power, and unshakeable self-confidence. Statistically, Canelo last scored a knockout back in 2021, when he stopped Plant inside the distance. His most recent fight was in May this year against Cuban William Scull, which he won by unanimous decision, snatching the IBF belt from his opponent and becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Terence Crawford

American fans know Crawford just as well. He’s not one for theatrics—he simply gets the job done. Crawford has fought 41 times, with 31 of those wins coming by knockout. He’s already a two-time undisputed champion and now has a chance to make it three. In two weeks, Crawford will turn 38, making him three years older than Canelo. There have been rumors that Terence may retire after this mega-fight.

The key challenge for the American is his opponent’s size. In his last bout, he narrowly edged out Uzbekistan’s Israil Madrimov by decision in the light middleweight class. Now, he’s moving up again to face the division’s most formidable fighter. Judging by his interviews, Terence is confident, but he’ll need to deliver his very best to come out on top.

Prediction

On paper, Canelo is a slight favorite—and that’s only natural, as he’s fighting at his natural weight while his opponent is moving up. Technically, I’d give the edge to Crawford, but the American will be at a significant power disadvantage. The risk is greater for the Mexican, with not only his belts but also his reputation on the line, especially since he’s up against a challenger climbing two weight classes. I have a feeling this fight could go the distance; if it does, I’d lean toward Crawford and would back him for a clean win.

Prediction on game Win Terence Crawford
Odds: 2.48
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim: Will anyone claim a second win of the season? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 Hoffenheim Recommended 1xBet
Eyupspor vs Galatasaray prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 10:00 Eyüpspor - Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Eyupspor Odds: 1.55 Galatasaray Bet now 1xBet
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Ghazl El Mahalla vs Arab Contractors: Will Ghazl extend their unbeaten run? Ghazl Al Mahalla Odds: 2.7 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Bet now 1xBet
Juventus vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Juventus vs Inter: Will Juventus extend their winning streak? Juventus Odds: 1.45 Inter Recommended Melbet
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League Today, 12:30 West Ham - Tottenham: Can Tottenham overcome their rivals away from home? West Ham Odds: 1.9 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Atletico vs Villarreal: Will Atletico Madrid secure their first win of the season? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.8 Villarreal Bet now Melbet
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 19:00 Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025 Pachuca Odds: 1.8 Cruz Azul Recommended Melbet
Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy: will Seattle extend their winning streak? Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.4 LA Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
Tigres vs Leon prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 21:00 Tigres vs León: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 14, 2025 Tigres Odds: 1.55 Leon Bet now Mostbet
Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls prediction MLS USA Today, 22:30 Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025 Portland Timbers Odds: 1.6 New York Red Bulls Recommended Melbet
Roma vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 14 sep 2025, 06:30 Roma vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 14, 2025 Roma Odds: 1.87 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Royal Antwerp vs Gent prediction Pro League Belgium 14 sep 2025, 07:30 Antwerp vs Gent: can Gent break their winless streak? Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.6 Gent Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores