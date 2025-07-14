Illia might remain in the Premier League, but it's still unclear which club he will represent next season.

Details: According to the Ukrainian outlet TaToTake, the 22-year-old defender for the Ukraine national team and Bournemouth has ruled out a possible move to France's Ligue 1.

Reports suggest that the Parisian management couldn't negotiate a discount for Illia Zabarnyi with Bournemouth, while Newcastle is ready to pay the full amount up front.

Previously, rumors about PSG's interest in Zabarnyi circulated in the media several times, but the Ukrainian's club demanded €70 million for the transfer, a figure that failed to satisfy the Parisians.

Now, Newcastle is the only club left at the negotiating table, eager to wrap up the transfer as soon as possible and awaiting Zabarnyi's final decision.

