No Mbappé or Vinicius: Real announce player of the month nominees for October
Who stood out?
Football news Today, 13:48Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Real Madrid has released the official shortlist for their Player of the Month award for October 2025.
Details: Five players are in the running for the award: Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Thibaut Courtois, Arda Güler, and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Player stats for the month:
- Jude Bellingham played 4 matches, scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist.
- Éder Militão featured in 4 games and registered 1 assist.
- Arda Güler – 4 matches, contributed 1 assist.
- Aurélien Tchouaméni – 4 matches, no goal contributions.
- Thibaut Courtois – 4 matches, kept clean sheets in two of them.
