No Mbappé or Vinicius: Real announce player of the month nominees for October

Real Madrid has released the official shortlist for their Player of the Month award for October 2025.

Details: Five players are in the running for the award: Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Thibaut Courtois, Arda Güler, and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Player stats for the month:

Jude Bellingham played 4 matches, scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist.

Éder Militão featured in 4 games and registered 1 assist.

Arda Güler – 4 matches, contributed 1 assist.

Aurélien Tchouaméni – 4 matches, no goal contributions.

Thibaut Courtois – 4 matches, kept clean sheets in two of them.

