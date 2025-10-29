ES ES FR FR
No Mbappé or Vinicius: Real announce player of the month nominees for October

Football news Today, 13:48
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Real Madrid has released the official shortlist for their Player of the Month award for October 2025.

Details: Five players are in the running for the award: Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Thibaut Courtois, Arda Güler, and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Player stats for the month:

  • Jude Bellingham played 4 matches, scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist.
  • Éder Militão featured in 4 games and registered 1 assist.
  • Arda Güler – 4 matches, contributed 1 assist.
  • Aurélien Tchouaméni – 4 matches, no goal contributions.
  • Thibaut Courtois – 4 matches, kept clean sheets in two of them.

Reminder: Former Real Madrid player Sami Khedira criticized Vinicius for his behavior in El Clásico.

