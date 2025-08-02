No avoiding controversy! Real and Barcelona may leave EuroLeague for new NBA tournament

European basketball is on the brink of major changes. The NBA is planning to establish its own league in Europe, featuring 10–12 clubs, according to journalist Bill Simmons.

Reports say that participants in the new tournament will be granted guaranteed spots with no risk of relegation, along with voting rights and access to television and sponsorship revenue.

The project also includes discussions about exhibition games, which could take place in Manchester, London, or Paris. One of the key ideas is to organize matchups between the champions of the American and European NBA. This could be a best-of-three series or a mini-tournament featuring the top clubs from both leagues.

The league is reportedly in talks with Real, Barcelona, and Milan about joining the new project, which could mean their potential exit from the EuroLeague.