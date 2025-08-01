Madness! The wife of famous NBA player Danilo Gallinari narrowly escaped a shark attack

Thank goodness, everything turned out all right.

Details: According to Sportando, the pregnant wife of renowned Italian basketball star Danilo Gallinari fell victim to a shark bite on the shores of Isla Verde in Puerto Rico.

Reports say that a shark bit Eleonora Boi on one of her legs, causing heavy bleeding and a deep wound. She received immediate medical attention before being transported to the nearest hospital, where doctors continued treatment. At present, Eleonora's life is not in danger.

39-year-old Eleonora Boi is a journalist for Sport Mediaset, while her husband Danilo Gallinari currently plays for Puerto Rican basketball team Vaqueros de Bayamón, having joined them from the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this year.

