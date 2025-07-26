Time to say goodbye? Curry makes a statement about his NBA future

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry has made it clear he isn’t planning to step away from basketball any time soon. Ahead of his 17th NBA season, Curry signaled that retirement isn’t even on his radar for now.

In an interview with 360 With Speedy, Curry emphasized that he only wants to walk away from the game once he feels he’s given everything he has on the court:

"I want to reach a point where I can honestly say to myself that I’ve squeezed everything out of basketball. If I have the health and the chance to make that decision myself—that’s great. But I’m still far from that moment."

It’s worth noting that Curry will turn 38 in March 2026, but he remains as motivated and focused on the game as ever. Since 2009, he’s stayed loyal to the Warriors, rising from rookie to four-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.