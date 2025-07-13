The era is coming to an end. Lakers and LeBron James close to parting ways

The relationship between the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James is rapidly deteriorating—so much so that a split now seems inevitable. Once the perfect duo who captured the NBA title together in 2020, there is now almost no communication between the franchise and its superstar, as reported by Marca.

According to media reports, the two sides haven't even discussed the blockbuster Luka Dončić move or the franchise's ownership change—everything has unfolded without LeBron's involvement. Despite exercising his player option for the 2025/26 season at $52.6 million, the team's future plans no longer include him. Once the season ends, LeBron will become a free agent.

The Lakers are aiming for 2027, when superstars like Jokic and Giannis could hit the market. LeBron had long dreamed of finishing his career in California and is already building a mansion in Beverly Hills, but the scenario of a Los Angeles farewell is becoming less and less likely.