Nigerian goalkeeper joins TS Galaxy

Kayode Bankole arrives from Remo Stars on a free transfer
Football news Today, 12:19
Kayode Bankole's arrival at TS Galaxy makes him the second Nigerian goalkeeper to ply his trade in the Betway Premiership after Chippa United’ Stanley Nwabali.

Bankole, 23, joins The Rockets on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at NPFL side and champions, Remo Stars.

Nwabali is the Super Eagles’ first choice goalkeeper and perhaps, Bankole’s move to South Africa is motivated by the heroics his compatriots does when on international duty.

Like he is number for his country, Nwabali is also the preferred choice at Port Elizabeth-based PSL side, Chippa United.

It remains to be seen though how and when will Bankole debut for TS Galaxy because the Mpumalanga side has reached its PSL quota of five foreigners.

Tape Ira, Igor Salatiel Silva, Paulo Martins Filho, Mory Keita and Mehdi Ouamri have all been registered and are part of their playing personnel for this campaign.

Galaxy travel to Limpopo tomorrow for their clash against Magesi at 5.30pm.

