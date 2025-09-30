RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nigerian defender joins Durban City after Orlando Pirates trial

Today, 16:43
Collins Nwoburuoke will not wear the Orlando Pirates jersey this season after he was spotted on trial at the Rand Stadium this month.

Instead, the 23-year-old central defender has signed for Betway Premiership rookies Durban City, his agent Mike Makaab has confirmed.

According to Makaab, Nwoburuoke is poised to make a name in the Betway Premiership. For now, the Citizens are waiting for his work permit.

“Collins Nwoburuoke has completed a move to Durban City. He is a player who has a lot of potential, and he will definitely play a role in the PSL,” Makaab told FARPost.

“He signed with Durban City just before the closure of the transfer window, and he’s just waiting for his papers for everything to be complete," Makaab said.

