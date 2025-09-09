Nigerian boost up front! Sivelele sign Chibuike Ohizu

The club's attack is set for a fresh new look.

A solid acquisition.

Details: According to FAPost, 28-year-old Nigerian striker Chibuike Ohizu has become the newest signing for FC Sivelele.

At this time, the transfer fee and other deal specifics remain undisclosed, but reports confirm that Ohizu has signed with Sivelele through 2027.

Previously, Ohizu played for Sekhukhune United since 2020, having joined them from Jomo Cosmos, a club now competing in the amateur ABC Motsepe League.

See also: Lithuania vs Greece Prediction and bet for the match on September 9, 2025

In 117 matches, he netted 30 goals and provided three assists. Ohizu is hoping to get more playing time at his new club. With the arrival of Bradley Grobler, Ohizu's chances for regular minutes at Sekhukhune diminished. He started twice for Sekhukhune in all competitions and came off the bench four times, which led to the decision to seek a new team.

The striker's market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €900,000.

Reminder: Sekhukhune United suspend striker and prepare to sell him