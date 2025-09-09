RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Lithuania vs Greece. Prediction and bet for the match on September 9, 2025

Lithuania vs Greece. Prediction and bet for the match on September 9, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Lithuania vs Greece prediction Photo: https://www.telecomasia.net/ Author unknown
Lithuania Lithuania
EuroBasket Today, 14:00
Riga, Xiaomi Arena
Greece Greece
Prediction on game W2(-5,5)
Odds: 1.66
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

EuroBasket has reached the stage where every team starts eyeing the title. Here’s my prediction for the Lithuania vs Greece showdown.

Lithuania

Despite being a small country with a population of less than 3 million, Lithuania’s basketball pedigree is undeniable. The national team is both strong and ambitious, as their tournament results show. In the group stage, they finished second, trailing only the Germans.

They started with a victory over Great Britain—94:70—then demolished Montenegro 94:67. They lost to Germany 88:107, followed by two tough battles against the Scandinavian squads: Finland (81:78) and Sweden (74:71). In the round of 16, Lithuania triumphed in a Baltic derby over Latvia, 88:79. Speaking of star power, Sabonis is missing this tournament for personal reasons, and the team’s sole NBA representative, Valančiūnas, hasn’t had a decisive impact on their play.

Greece

Greece also won four out of five games in the group stage, but managed to claim the top spot. They opened by defeating Italy 75:66, then crushed Cyprus 96:9 and Georgia 94:53. After such a dominant start, their loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina (77:80) came as a surprise. In the final group game, they edged out a strong Spain side 90:86—a result that sent the Spaniards crashing out of the tournament.

The team’s main superstar is Milwaukee Bucks leader Giannis Antetokounmpo, who played in four games, averaging 30 points per outing. In the round of 16 against Israel, Antetokounmpo put up a monster double-double with 37 points and 10 rebounds.

H2H

The teams last met at the 2023 World Cup, where Lithuania cruised to a 92:67 win. However, head-to-head history in basketball isn’t always telling due to frequent roster changes.

Prediction

Greece are rightfully considered the favorites in this matchup. Overall, they’ve looked stronger in this championship, and their only defeat largely came in the absence of their leader. Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently unstoppable, and Lithuania simply doesn’t have a superstar of the same caliber. I’m backing Greece to win with a -5.5 point handicap.

Prediction on game W2(-5,5)
Odds: 1.66
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nepal vs Bangladesh prediction Friendly International Today, 07:45 Nepal vs Bangladesh prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Nepal Odds: 1.8 Bangladesh Recommended 1xBet
Sri Lanka vs Maldives prediction Friendly International Today, 08:15 Sri Lanka vs Maldives prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Sri Lanka Odds: 1.88 Maldives Bet now Mostbet
Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 09:00 Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 9 September 2025 Zimbabwe Odds: 2.55 Rwanda Bet now Melbet
Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 09:00 Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025 Sierra Leone Odds: 2.09 Ethiopia Recommended Melbet
Burkina Faso vs Egypt prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Burkina Faso vs Egypt: Will Egypt secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup? Burkina Faso Odds: 2 Egypt Bet now 1xBet
Cape Verde vs Cameroon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Cape Verde vs Cameroon: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 9, 2025 Cape Verde Odds: 1.72 Cameroon Bet now Melbet
Armenia vs Ireland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 12:00 Armenia vs Ireland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 9 September 2025 Armenia Odds: 1.8 Ireland Recommended Melbet
Wales vs Canada prediction Friendly International Today, 14:45 Wales vs Canada: Who will claim victory in the friendly match? Wales Odds: 1.73 Canada Bet now 1xBet
Hungary vs Portugal prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Hungary vs Portugal: Can Portugal secure another victory? Hungary Odds: 1.5 Portugal Bet now Melbet
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina - Austria: Will Austria extend their winning streak? Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds: 1.73 Austria Recommended Mostbet
Cyprus vs Romania prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Cyprus vs Romania. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 9, 2025 Cyprus Odds: 1.6 Romania Bet now 1xBet
France vs Iceland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 France - Iceland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 France Odds: 1.6 Iceland Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores