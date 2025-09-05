Sekhukhune United suspend striker and prepare to sell him

RU RU ES ES FR FR
It seems his career at the club has reached its end.
Sekhukhune United have made a strong start to the new Betway Championship season, but the team is now facing internal issues.

Details: According to iDiski Times, the club has suspended striker Chibuike Ohizu from training, though the reasons behind the decision remain undisclosed. What’s more, he could soon be on his way out of the club.

This season, Ohizu has featured in six matches across all competitions: four in the league and two in the MTN8. However, he did not play in the team’s most recent game.

There are also reports that Sekhukhune United are close to signing 21-year-old midfielder Momelisi Dlambewu, with the club viewing him as part of their long-term plans.

Reminder: Orlando Pirates’ official website confirmed that team members were involved in a road accident on Sunday evening.

