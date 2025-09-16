Nico Paz Credits Messi as Key Inspiration at Como

According to DAZN, Nico Paz revealed that Lionel Messi has become a major influence on his development at Como 1907. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder said that both training alongside Argentina’s captain during national team call-ups and studying his plays regularly have helped him evolve as a professional.

“Playing with Messi allows you to watch him closely and learn a lot from him,” he explained after scoring in Como’s 1-1 draw with Genoa in Serie A. Paz added that before every match he watches Messi’s highlights on YouTube, hoping to replicate some of his moves.

With eight goals and ten assists in 54 appearances, the former Real Madrid player has become the standout figure in Cesc Fàbregas’ team and one of Serie A’s brightest young talents. This season, his two goals already place him among the league’s scoring leaders, tied with De Bruyne, Vlahovic, and Çalhanoğlu, trailing only Marcus Thuram.

Real Madrid continues to track him closely. The club secured a buy-back clause when he joined Como, giving them priority to re-sign him before 2026. Spanish outlets have reported that Xabi Alonso wants him in his squad for the 2026/27 season, fueling speculation about a potential return to Madrid.