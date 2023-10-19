Neymar's father published a touching post on the occasion of the footballer's serious injury

The father of Brazil national team forward Neymar Neymar da Silva spoke about the serious injury that the football player received in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay (0:2).

According to Neymar Sr., he would be ready to take the place of his son, as long as he was healthy.

"For you and your sister, I am ready to give my life so that you do not suffer. God has given you several trials and downs in life so that you always rise. Jesus overcame countless battles and resistance from insidious enemies who expected him to be defeated like on a football field, and beyond.Now these enemies, few of them, feed on this moment.

This message is not for you, son... Because I already told you everything you need to know. Spiritually this message is important and I know who we are facing in these trials. God made me your father, mentor, friend, not a businessman. Given our destiny, believe me, we will cope with problems and survive them.

Don't listen to the idiots right now, they have their own destiny... God will take care of them in due time. Our family, friends, your current club, national team and football will be waiting for you!” - Neymar's father wrote.