Neymar shares video of NFL game played in Brazil's São Paulo

Lifestyle Today, 08:14
Neymar for the Puma brand Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos star Neymar took part in an experimental NFL game that was held in Brazil. The footballer shared a special highlight video from the matchup on his Instagram page.

Neymar posted a video capturing the atmosphere at the Corinthians stadium in São Paulo, where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers. He captioned the post with the phrase “NFL day 🏈.”

The match sparked huge excitement in Brazil, with fans especially eager to spot Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s fiancée, the popular singer Taylor Swift, in the stands. However, the American superstar did not make the trip to São Paulo.

As a reminder, Neymar currently plays for Santos, having returned to his boyhood club this winter after a stint in Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian is a Santos academy graduate and began his professional career there.

It’s also worth mentioning that Neymar was not called up for Brazil’s ongoing World Cup 2026 qualifiers due to injury. Still, it should be noted that the Seleção have already secured their spot at the tournament.

