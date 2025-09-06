Neymar attends NFL matchup between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo

Drawing Brazilian attention to the NFL

Santos star Neymar was a special guest at the spectacular NFL event held in Brazil. The footballer shared a photo from the occasion on his Instagram story.

Neymar posted snapshots from the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, which took place in São Paulo at the home venue of Corinthians, the Neo Química Arena.

It's worth noting that this game was staged to help grow the NFL fanbase in Brazil. The country already boasts a significant contingent of Kansas City Chiefs supporters, especially since Travis Kelce—fiancé of pop superstar Taylor Swift—plays for the team. Many fans were hoping to spot Swift in the stands, but she did not make an appearance.

Currently, Neymar is enjoying a short break, as football has entered an international pause due to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Neymar was not called up to the national team because of an injury. Meanwhile, Brazil had no trouble seeing off Chile, cruising to a 3-0 victory. It's worth highlighting that Seleção had already secured their place at the World Cup before the start of this international break.