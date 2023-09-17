Neymar may miss another match for Al Hilal due to injury

Al-Hilal published information about the physical condition of the Brazilian Neymar, reports Gol.

Neymar could miss the Asian Champions League match on Monday, September 18. The 31-year-old has come through the international break unscathed, becoming his country's all-time leading goalscorer, overtaking legendary three-time World Cup winner Pele.

However, Neymar's next game is in question. The club said that he is currently healing a small injury and because of this he is forced to miss the game against the team from Uzbekistan.

Al Hilal head coach Georges Jesus said that Neymar trained before the game but will not play because he feels discomfort. Therefore, the club must make sure that the Brazilian is ready, because they want him to be 100% ready.

Neymar has been struggling with muscle problems since his move from PSG to Al Hilal and has already missed four games for his new team. On Friday, he played against Al-Riyadh and provided an assist in the winning match. However, he will again have to miss another match and watch his team play from the stands.