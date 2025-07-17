Neymar Lifts Santos Over Flamengo with Second-Half Stunner

Neymar played a starring role in Santos’ 1-0 win over Flamengo in the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. The forward scored the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute and completed a full 90 minutes on the pitch for the first time since February.

“Flamengo, in my opinion, is the best team in the league. They’re tactically strong, with high-quality players. Today we proved we can go further than what we’ve been living. This is a new beginning,” Neymar said to Premiere on the field at Vila Belmiro.

The match marked a milestone in his recovery process. His last full game had been in a state championship match against Inter de Limeira. After months out due to injury, Neymar emphasized the physical significance of this return: “I want to play every game for 90 minutes. I’m not at 100% yet, but I’m getting better every day. I’m happy to help both in attack and defense.”

The victory reignites Santos’ ambitions in the Brasileirão and signals that Neymar is gradually regaining top form—just in time to help his childhood club climb the standings.