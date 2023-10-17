Al-Hilal and Brazil national team striker Neymar is at the center of a new scandal.

This time, the star football player had a fight with the President of the Brazilian Football Federation, Ednaldo Rodriguez.

As journalist Jose Carlos Araujo reports on social networks, during a verbal altercation the Brazilian insulted him, after which he said that he might refuse to take part in the matches of the Brazilian national team.

On October 13, the Brazilian national team played a draw with the Venezuelan national team. The meeting took place as part of the 3rd round of qualification for the 2026 World Championship and ended with a score of 1:1. The Brazilians were in the lead almost until the end of the match, but the opponents were able to level the score.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. 48 teams will take part in the final stage of the World Cup, which will be a historical event.

The group stage will now consist of 12 groups of four teams each, and the first and second place teams, as well as the top eight third place teams, will advance to the playoffs.

It is also worth noting that for the first time the tournament will have a 1/16 final stage.