Neymar close to joining Saudi Arabian club

Forward Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team is nearing a move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos in his Twitter post.

According to the source, the Saudi club will pay 70-80 million euros for the footballer. This amount could increase by an additional 40 million euros through bonuses. According to L'Équipe, Neymar's salary in the new club will amount to 80 million euros per year. It is expected that he will sign a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2025.

31-year-old Neymar has been playing for PSG since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from Barcelona, and PSG paid 222 million euros for the player. This sum remains a record in the history of football. In total, the Brazilian has played 173 matches for the French club in all competitions, scored 118 goals, and provided 77 assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025, with the option of extending for one more year.

Since 2010, Neymar has been representing the Brazilian national team. He has played 124 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring 77 goals and providing 56 assists, while also receiving 31 yellow cards and one red card.