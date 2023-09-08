Neymar called the most painful defeat in his career

Brazil striker Neymar has named his biggest disappointment in football.

According to the Brazilian, the most painful for him was the lost match against Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. The meeting was held at the stage of the quarterfinals and regular time ended with the score 1:1. Croats won 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

"Unfortunately, we have once again put off the opportunity to win a world title. It's sad. There has never been a more disappointing defeat. We must remember the good things we have already achieved.

We have players on the team who have already played in the World Cup, and many young players come to us. We will become stronger. There are still three years left until the 2026 World Cup, but time flies very quickly, so we must start preparing now. We are in the renovation phase. This is a process that does not happen instantly. But we will try to give everything from ourselves in order to achieve our goals," L'Equipe quoted Neymar as saying.